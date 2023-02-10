Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.00 and last traded at $88.00. 104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.38.

Wacoal Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.75.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

