Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at KeyCorp

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.89.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.02. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.