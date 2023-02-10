Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 342.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMG traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 280,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMG. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $270,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.