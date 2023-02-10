Wedbush Downgrades Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 2.5 %

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.92. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $23.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corsair Gaming

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $49,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $425,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,150,000 after purchasing an additional 511,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,435,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 300,624 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 5.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 82,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 116,858 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 0.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 819,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.