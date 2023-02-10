Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $115.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on APTV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.65.

NYSE APTV opened at $116.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.86. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $147.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

