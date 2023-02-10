Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Westbury Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:WBBW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795. Westbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans.

