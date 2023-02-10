Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Westbury Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:WBBW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795. Westbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.34.
Westbury Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westbury Bancorp (WBBW)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Westbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.