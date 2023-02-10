Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $12.33 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 4.0% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,367,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The firm has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

