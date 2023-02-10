Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the January 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 150,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $145,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.40. 42,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,539. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

