WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $230.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WEX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.25.

WEX opened at $199.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WEX has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.51.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after acquiring an additional 245,030 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in WEX by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in WEX by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,610,000 after purchasing an additional 81,249 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WEX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

