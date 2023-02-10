WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.55-$14.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion. WEX also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.55-14.05 EPS.

WEX Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.78. 250,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.51. WEX has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of WEX

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

