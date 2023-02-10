Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Shares Up 0.4%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.34. 4,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 14,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTBDY shares. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,790 ($33.54) to GBX 3,150 ($37.87) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Whitbread from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,100 ($37.26) to GBX 3,530 ($42.43) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($42.07) to GBX 3,750 ($45.08) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($36.06) to GBX 3,500 ($42.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.