WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHF. TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WHF opened at $13.09 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $304.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc purchased 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,658 shares of company stock worth $501,002. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.