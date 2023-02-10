William Blair Comments on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

