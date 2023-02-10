William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for FirstService in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

FSV has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

FSV stock opened at $141.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average is $127.88. FirstService has a 52 week low of $112.44 and a 52 week high of $160.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FirstService by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in FirstService by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

