Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Sells $1,269,700.00 in Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of WTW stock traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.36.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

