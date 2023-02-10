Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Wilmar International Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:WLMIY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $30.02. 743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wilmar International has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93.
About Wilmar International
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilmar International (WLMIY)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.