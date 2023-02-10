Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wilmar International Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:WLMIY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $30.02. 743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wilmar International has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

About Wilmar International

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.