Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Feb 10th, 2023

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wilmar International Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:WLMIY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $30.02. 743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wilmar International has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93.

About Wilmar International

(Get Rating)

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

