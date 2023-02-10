WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the January 15th total of 553,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 71,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,689. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.