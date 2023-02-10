WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the January 15th total of 553,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 71,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,689. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 120,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

