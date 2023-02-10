Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 2.9 %

WWW stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.68. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. CL King cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Stories

