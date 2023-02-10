WOO Network (WOO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $366.29 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $366.29 million and $35.90 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00431892 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,183.77 or 0.28609323 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00457563 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,640,612,370 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.