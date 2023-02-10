WOW-token Price Tops $0.0294 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $293.91 million and approximately $6.27 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
