Wrapped Everscale Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $175,914.65 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $171.21 million and $175,914.65 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00432492 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,190.72 or 0.28649024 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00451019 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,075,264,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,735,425,529 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,075,191,852 with 1,735,352,471 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09913219 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $251,272.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

