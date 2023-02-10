Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.08.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $108.59 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.09.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Stories

