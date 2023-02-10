XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) versus AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Critical Comparison

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XPEL and AZZ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get XPEL alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPEL $259.26 million 8.04 $31.57 million $1.41 53.54 AZZ $902.66 million 1.09 $84.02 million ($1.05) -37.73

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than XPEL. AZZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPEL 0 0 1 0 3.00 AZZ 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for XPEL and AZZ, as reported by MarketBeat.

XPEL presently has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.90%. AZZ has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.41%. Given AZZ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AZZ is more favorable than XPEL.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of XPEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of AZZ shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of XPEL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of AZZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XPEL and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPEL 12.43% 40.61% 22.06% AZZ -2.46% 15.04% 5.30%

Volatility & Risk

XPEL has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XPEL beats AZZ on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPEL

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc. engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. The AZZ Precoat Metals segment consists of aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil, primarily serving the construction, appliance, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), container, transportation and other end markets in the United States. The AZZ Infrastructure Solutions segment consists of the company’s investment in and equity in earnings of the AIS JV, which provides specialized products and services designed to support primarily industrial and electrical applications. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.