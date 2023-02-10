Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion. Xylem also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00 to $3.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.30.

Xylem Trading Up 0.1 %

XYL stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $106.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,300. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05. Xylem has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 248.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Xylem by 178.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

