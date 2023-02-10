XYO (XYO) Price Up 1.2% This Week

XYO (XYO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. XYO has a market capitalization of $82.48 million and $1.15 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00046630 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019573 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00220978 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002963 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, "XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00638384 USD and is down -7.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,327,830.08 traded over the last 24 hours.

