Yandex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

Yandex Stock Performance

Shares of YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Yandex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 224.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 103,182 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 86.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth $49,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

