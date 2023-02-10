Yat Tung Lam Sells 5,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $91,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,128,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,508,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Yat Tung Lam sold 1,349 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $20,248.49.

On Thursday, December 8th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $75,100.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. 1,150,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,917. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -310.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Read More

