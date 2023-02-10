Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Yellow had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Yellow Stock Performance

Shares of Yellow stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $137.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.88. Yellow has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Get Yellow alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yellow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the third quarter worth $152,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yellow Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YELL. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

(Get Rating)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.