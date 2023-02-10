Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Yokogawa Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YOKEY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. 341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858. Yokogawa Electric has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

About Yokogawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation & Others. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers.

