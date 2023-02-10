Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.41. The stock had a trading volume of 56,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,815. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.38.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Yum! Brands by 22.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

