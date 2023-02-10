Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.
Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $131.16 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 119.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,180,000 after acquiring an additional 336,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $38,325,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 870,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,194,000 after buying an additional 105,167 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,841,000 after buying an additional 97,569 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
