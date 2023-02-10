Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cimpress in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Cimpress alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Cimpress Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

CMPR opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $70.34.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $487,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $487,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.24 per share, with a total value of $421,398.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,118.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,662 shares of company stock worth $2,561,804. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cimpress by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 23.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 16.7% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cimpress by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress

(Get Rating)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.