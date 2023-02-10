Zambesigold Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60,344.13 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $44.97 million and $60,344.13 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

