Zcash Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $43.80 or 0.00201699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $715.26 million and $64.02 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00076148 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00047796 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.