Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZTEK traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. 1,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,661. Zentek has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.
Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Zentek had a negative net margin of 1,617.24% and a negative return on equity of 405.71%.
Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.
