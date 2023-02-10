Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Zentek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZTEK traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. 1,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,661. Zentek has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Zentek had a negative net margin of 1,617.24% and a negative return on equity of 405.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentek

Zentek Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Zentek during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Zentek during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentek during the first quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zentek during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentek by 1.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 483,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Featured Articles

