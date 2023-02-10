Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $142.00 at Oppenheimer

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

ZBH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $128.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.97 and its 200-day moving average is $116.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

