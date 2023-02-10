ZoomInfo Technologies’ (ZI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

