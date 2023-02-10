Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZRSEF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded Zur Rose Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Zur Rose Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zur Rose Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.33.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Zur Rose Group stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. Zur Rose Group has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $334.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

