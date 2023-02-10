Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,579 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $181.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $188.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,761 shares of company stock worth $7,485,630 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

