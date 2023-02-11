10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB) Short Interest Update

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

VCXB stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $4,366,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,524,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,584,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,178,000. 57.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer internet, e-commerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, financial services, artificial intelligence, automation, data science, and Software-as-a-Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.