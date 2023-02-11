1,384 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,384 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $69.69 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

