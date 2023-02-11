1,678 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Kroger by 476.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 291.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,310,000 after purchasing an additional 885,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Kroger by 175.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.29. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

