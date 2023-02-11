18,195 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 2.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.77.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.