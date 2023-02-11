18,265 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,265 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

WMS opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.73.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

