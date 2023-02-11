1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Short Interest Update

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
1st Colonial Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of FCOB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 7,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $66.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.77. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $14.30.
About 1st Colonial Bancorp
