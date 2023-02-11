1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Short Interest Update

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

1st Colonial Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FCOB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 7,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $66.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.77. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business and consumer financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, residential lending, and loan application such as commercial loan, consumer loan, home equity term loan, home equity line of credit application, and mortgage application.

