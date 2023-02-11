3,643 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $21.08 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.