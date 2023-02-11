6,202 Shares in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $230,973,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after buying an additional 1,046,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after buying an additional 493,801 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $8,887,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $13,509,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Mercury Systems Profile

MRCY opened at $54.11 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

