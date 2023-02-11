7Pixels Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. 7Pixels has a market cap of $56.66 million and approximately $30,424.34 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for about $3.50 or 0.00016103 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00431593 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,213.61 or 0.28595908 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000191 BTC.

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.45385206 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,503.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

