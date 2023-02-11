89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CFO Ryan Martins Sells 1,480 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Martins sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $21,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $473,627.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ryan Martins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.32. On average, analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

