89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CFO Sells $21,326.80 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Martins sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $21,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,627.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Martins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97.

89bio Price Performance

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.32. Equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 89bio by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

